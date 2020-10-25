×
Rory McIlroy’s short game leads to birdie at ZOZO

Oct 25, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.