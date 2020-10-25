×
Phil Mickelson’s nice approach leads to birdie at ZOZO

Oct 25, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Phil Mickelson lands his 84-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.