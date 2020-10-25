×
Mark Hubbard drains 19-footer for birdie at ZOZO

Oct 25, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Mark Hubbard rolls in a 19-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.