Webb Simpson sticks approach to set up birdie at ZOZO

Oct 24, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Webb Simpson hits his 162-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.