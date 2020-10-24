×
Ryan Palmer’s impressive second leads to eagle at ZOZO

Oct 24, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Ryan Palmer lands his 232-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.