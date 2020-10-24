×
Rickie Fowler’s tight approach leads to birdie at ZOZO

Oct 24, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rickie Fowler lands his 62-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.