Matthew Fitzpatrick uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO

Oct 24, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Matthew Fitzpatrick lands his 169-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.