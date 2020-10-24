×
Justin Thomas’ Round 3 highlights from ZOZO

Oct 25, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas turned in a 5-under 67 to get to 19-under for the tournament and take a one-stroke lead over the field into Sunday.