Justin Thomas’ interview after Round 3 of ZOZO

Oct 25, 2020

Following his third-round 5-under 67 at the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas talks about his mindset as he carries a one-stroke lead over the field into the final round.