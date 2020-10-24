Justin Thomas leads by one heading into Sunday at ZOZO

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 25, 2020
In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas carded a 5-under 67, getting him to 19-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field heading into the weekend.
