×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas reaches in two to set up birdie at ZOZO

Oct 24, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas lands his 215-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 11th hole.