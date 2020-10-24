×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jon Rahm’s Round 3 highlights from ZOZO

Oct 25, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jon Rahm carded a 9-under 63 to get to 18-under for the tournament, placing him one stroke off the lead heading into Sunday.