Jon Rahm’s interview after Round 3 of ZOZO

Oct 25, 2020

Following his third-round 9-under 63 at the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jon Rahm talks about his low round on Saturday and what he’ll need to do Sunday to contend for the win.