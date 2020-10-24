×
Dylan Fittelli’s approach at No. 16 leads to birdie at ZOZO

Oct 24, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Dylan Frittelli hits his 107-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.