Tiger Woods’ unlikely par save at Sherwood in 2002

Oct 23, 2020

In the final round of the 2002 Target World Challenge, Tiger Woods pulls his approach shot on par-5 16th hole into the trees left of the fairway. After punching out and reaching the back fringe, he manages to save par in the most unlikely way. Sherwood Country Club is the home to the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.