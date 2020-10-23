×
Tiger Woods’ interview after Round 2 of ZOZO

Oct 24, 2020

Following his second-round 6-under 66 at the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tiger Woods talks what he found in his game on Friday that he hopes to take into the weekend.