×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Patrick Reed holes birdie putt from the fringe at ZOZO

Oct 23, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Patrick Reed drains a 15-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-3 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.