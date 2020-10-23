×
Michael Thompson sinks 13-footer for birdie at ZOZO

Oct 23, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Michael Thompson drains a 13-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.