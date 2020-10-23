×
Justin Thomas’ interview after Round 2 of ZOZO

Oct 24, 2020

Following his second-round 7-under 65 at the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Justin Thomas talks about his play through two rounds what his mindset is as he takes the lead into the weekend.