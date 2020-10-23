×
Jon Rahm’s short game leads to birdie at ZOZO

Oct 23, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jon Rahm gets up-and-down from under a greenside tree to make birdie at the par-5 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.