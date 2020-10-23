×
Jim Herman uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO

Oct 23, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Jim Herman lands his 158-yard tee shot 15 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.