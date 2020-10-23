Get to Know: Takumi Kanaya

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 23, 2020
22-year old Takumi Kanaya is making his PGA TOUR debut at the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. Get to know the emerging Japanese star who recently turned professional after being awarded the Mark H McCormack Medal, presented annually to the player ranked number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.