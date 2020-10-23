×
Get to Know: Takumi Kanaya

Oct 23, 2020

22-year old Takumi Kanaya is making his PGA TOUR debut at the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. Get to know the emerging Japanese star who recently turned professional after being awarded the Mark H McCormack Medal, presented annually to the player ranked number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.