Dylan Frittelli reaches in two to set up birdie at ZOZO

Oct 23, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Dylan Frittelli lands his 273-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.
