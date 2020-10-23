×
Dylan Frittelli reaches in two to set up birdie at ZOZO

Oct 23, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Dylan Frittelli lands his 273-yard approach on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.