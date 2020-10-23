×
Collin Morikawa’s unlikely bunker hole outs in 2020

Oct 23, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Collin Morikawa holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 16th hole. In the third round of the 2020 TOUR Championship, Collin Morikawa holes a 47-foot bunker shot for birdie on the par-4 1st hole. Both of these were from the most difficult of lies in the sand.