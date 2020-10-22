×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tyrrell Hatton nearly aces No. 15 at ZOZO

Oct 22, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Tyrrell Hatton lands his 176-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 15th hole.