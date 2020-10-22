×
Tiger Woods’ long history at Sherwood Country Club

Oct 22, 2020

Since 1999, Tiger Woods has had long-standing relationship with Sherwood Country Club in his native California. From hosting the Hero World Challenge to racking up five wins, Woods has found a lot of success on Sherwood’s fairways and now it’s all coming full circle as he tees it up in the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.