Sebastián Muñoz uses tight tee shot to set up birdie at ZOZO

Oct 22, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Sebastián Muñoz lands his 157-yard tee shot 7 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.