Sebastián Muñoz leads by one at ZOZO

Oct 23, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Sebastián Muñoz turned in an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.