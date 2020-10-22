×
Sebastian Munoz breaks down his swing

Oct 22, 2020

PGA TOUR winner Sebastián Muñoz explains his swing technique and discusses the journey he took to perfecting it. In the high altitudes of his native Columbia, the ball flies differently but stateside it’s a whole different ball game. Find out what Muñoz did to keep from being a “spinny player.”