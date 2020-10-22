×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Re-visiting Tiger Woods’ 82nd PGA TOUR win at 2019 ZOZO Championship

Oct 22, 2020

In his first tournament back from knee surgery, Tiger Woods found the winners circle in Japan in 2019. His 19-under par total netted Woods his 82nd career PGA TOUR title and in 2020, he’s in the field and in search of number 83. Tiger Woods’ long history at Sherwood Country Club Since 1999, Tiger Woods has had long-