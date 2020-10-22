Re-visiting Tiger Woods’ 82nd PGA TOUR win at 2019 ZOZO Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Oct 22, 2020
In his first tournament back from knee surgery, Tiger Woods found the winners circle in Japan in 2019. His 19-under par total netted Woods his 82nd career PGA TOUR title and in 2020, he’s in the field and in search of number 83. Tiger Woods’ long history at Sherwood Country Club Since 1999, Tiger Woods has had long-