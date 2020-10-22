Jason Kokrak takes home the title in THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 22, 2020
Jason Kokrak earned his 1st career PGA TOUR victory in his 233rd start to move into 4th on the FEDEXCUP standings. His final round 64 found him in the winners circle. Relive the memorable win.
