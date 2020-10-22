Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa welcome support from home at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

|
Oct 22, 2020
In 2019, when the tournament was held in Japan, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa spent a day with Kazuki, a 9-year old boy battling a brain tumor. Since Kazuki and his friends couldn’t attend the event in California in 2020, they sent handmade cards to show their support ahead of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.