Bryson DeChambeau’s year of gains

Oct 22, 2020
Since the 2019 Shriners Hospital for Children Open, Bryson DeChambeau has been on a journey to transform his body and game. His method has proven successful with nine top-10 finishes and a victory in the 2020-21 season. Bryson reflects on his long journey and how he’s creating a new standard for how the game is played.