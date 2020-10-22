×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Alex Noren uses nice approach to set up birdie at ZOZO

Oct 22, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Alex Noren lands his 160-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.