×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rory McIlroy on what he’s working on before ZOZO

Oct 21, 2020

Prior to the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Rory McIlroy talks about the state of his game and some of the technical adjustments he’s working on with his swing.