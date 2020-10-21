×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson on his recent PGA TOUR Champions success before ZOZO

Oct 21, 2020

Prior to the 2020 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD, Phil Mickelson talks about winning his first two events on PGA TOUR Champions and how he’s been able to balance playing on both platforms.