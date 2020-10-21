PGA TOUR players relive their favorite moments from 2019 ZOZO

|
Oct 21, 2020
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD may have moved to California in 2020, but PGA TOUR players Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, and Billy Horschel are talking about their favorite things from their time in Japan. From the food, the fan support, to Tiger’s incredible win, they’re taking us back to 2019.