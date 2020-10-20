×
Why Webb Simpson thinks he’s ready for the best stretch of his career

Oct 20, 2020

Every player on the PGA TOUR goes through their share of ups and downs in their careers, even seasoned players like Webb Simpson. The veteran talks about how he hit a new stride in his putting, kept up with his mental game and analyzed the recipe for a victory in the final round. Now he’s predicting the best year of his career is on the horizon with a multi-win season ready to happen.