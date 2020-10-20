THE ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD Preview

|
Oct 20, 2020
Sherwood Country Club in California hosts THE ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD for one year only. Tiger Woods won his record-tying 82nd PGA TOUR title at last year’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP which was the first PGA TOUR event held in Japan. This year the field is full of top players like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.