×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Most exciting back-and-forth finishes on the PGA TOUR

Oct 20, 2020

Nothing compares to the excitement coming down the stretch in the final round! Two players gunning for their chance at the title, bunker hole outs, 50-foot putts, and roaring crowds is a recipe for a victory. Relive these energy-filled back-and-forth finishes between top players featuring Tiger Woods, Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.