Talor Gooch uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Oct 18, 2020
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Talor Gooch lands his 211-yard tee shot 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.