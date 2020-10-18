×
Jon Rahm’s short game leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP

Oct 18, 2020

In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jon Rahm gets up-and-down from a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.