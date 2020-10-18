Jon Rahm’s short game leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 18, 2020
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jon Rahm gets up-and-down from a greenside hill to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
