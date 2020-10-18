Jason Kokrak’s Round 4 highlights from THE CJ CUP

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 19, 2020
In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jason Kokrak turned in an 8-under 64 to finish at 20-under for the tournament and grab his first win of his PGA TOUR career.
