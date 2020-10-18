×
Jason Kokrak’s Round 4 highlights from THE CJ CUP

Oct 19, 2020

In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jason Kokrak turned in an 8-under 64 to finish at 20-under for the tournament and grab his first win of his PGA TOUR career.