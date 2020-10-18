×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brooks Koepka’s impressive second leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP

Oct 18, 2020

In the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Brooks Koepka hits his 149-yard approach from under a tree 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would me the putt for birdie.