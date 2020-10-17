×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Russell Henley takes 54-hole lead at THE CJ CUP

Oct 18, 2020

In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Russell Hanley carded a 5-under 67, getting him to 15-under for the tournament, three strokes clear of the field heading into Sunday.