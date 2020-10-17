Russell Henley takes 54-hole lead at THE CJ CUP

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Oct 18, 2020
In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Russell Hanley carded a 5-under 67, getting him to 15-under for the tournament, three strokes clear of the field heading into Sunday.
