Jon Rahm’s eagle-yielding approach is the Shot of the Day

Oct 18, 2020

In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Jon Rahm lands his 287-yard second shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.