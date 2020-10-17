×
Brian Harman sinks 12-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP

Oct 17, 2020

In the third round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Brian Harman drains a 12-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.