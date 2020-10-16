×
Viktor Hovland holes bunker shot for eagle at THE CJ CUP

Oct 16, 2020

In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Viktor Hovland holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.