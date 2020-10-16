×
Tyrrell Hatton’s approach inside 10 feet leads to birdie at THE CJ CUP

Oct 16, 2020

In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Tyrrell Hatton lands his 155-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.