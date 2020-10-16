×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Russell Henley uses nice approach to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP

Oct 16, 2020

In the second round of THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 2020, Russell Henley hits his 174-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.